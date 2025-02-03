MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU) Trading Down 10.1% – Should You Sell?

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:CARU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 10.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.70 and last traded at $27.88. Approximately 9 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.01.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

MAX Auto Industry 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MAX Auto Industry 3X Leveraged ETN (CARU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Auto Industry index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that tracks 3x the daily price movements of an index consisting of US-listed companies in the broader auto industry ecosystem. The index selects equities by market-cap and weights the resulting portfolio by liquidity.

