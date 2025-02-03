Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.02% from the company’s current price.

Flux Power Stock Performance

Shares of FLUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 160.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power

Flux Power Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 103,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flux Power by 176.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 274,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 175,210 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

