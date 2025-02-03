Maxim Group Has Lowered Expectations for Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Price

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Maxim Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.02% from the company’s current price.
Flux Power Stock Performance
Shares of FLUX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Flux Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.12.
Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a negative return on equity of 160.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flux Power
Flux Power Company Profile
Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Flux Power
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Apple Comes Out From Behind to Emerge as An AI-Services Leader
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Teva Pharma: Why This Generic Drug Giant Is a Smart Buy Now
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Big Dividend Hikes: 4 Large-Cap Stocks Increasing Payouts
Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.