Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 4,714,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,988.5 days.
Mazda Motor Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $13.00.
Mazda Motor Company Profile
