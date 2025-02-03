Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Update

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,590,800 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the December 31st total of 4,714,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,988.5 days.

Mazda Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MZDAF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.00. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.28. Mazda Motor has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Mazda Motor Company Profile

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

