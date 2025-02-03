McAdam LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $115.11 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $126.80. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.33.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

