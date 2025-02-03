McAdam LLC Grows Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 1,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $272.01 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $238.85 and a one year high of $302.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.37. The firm has a market cap of $109.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 22.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.02%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.12.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

