McAdam LLC Has $369,000 Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

McAdam LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after purchasing an additional 74,017 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,135,000. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 35,059 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 496,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $79.52 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a 200-day moving average of $79.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

