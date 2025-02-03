McAdam LLC Has $533,000 Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

McAdam LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,935 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 118.5% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSCO stock opened at $6.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. This is a boost from FS Credit Opportunities’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.38%.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

