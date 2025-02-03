McAdam LLC Has $550,000 Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

McAdam LLC grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 291.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,738,000 after purchasing an additional 236,269 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 5.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its stake in Trimble by 6.9% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trimble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $74.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.38. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $77.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. This trade represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

