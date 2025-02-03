McAdam LLC Invests $323,000 in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4,338.7% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 275.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XCEM opened at $30.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a one year low of $29.10 and a one year high of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $979.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

