McAdam LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $375.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $372.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $278.36 and a one year high of $386.44.
The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
