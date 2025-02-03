McAdam LLC Sells 317 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

McAdam LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 504.0% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,887.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 35.3% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BIV opened at $75.19 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $72.95 and a 12-month high of $78.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.35.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2531 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

