McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,564,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,694,403,000 after buying an additional 49,106 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.5% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,186 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,978,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $2,471,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,870,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
MCD opened at $288.83 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.94.
In other McDonald’s news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This trade represents a 26.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
