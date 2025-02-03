McDonald’s (MCD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE MCD opened at $288.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $289.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Citigroup upped their target price on McDonald’s from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of McDonald’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

