McDonald’s (MCD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.82 per share and revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE MCD opened at $288.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $291.12 and a 200-day moving average of $289.73. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.
In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $453,882. This represents a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total transaction of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $2,150,857. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.
