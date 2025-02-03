McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $666,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $165.92 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $141.68 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average is $164.91. The stock has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.