McNamara Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after buying an additional 1,003,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after acquiring an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,647,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,041,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,367,000 after purchasing an additional 535,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $23,802,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $50.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.