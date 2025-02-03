McNamara Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grunden Financial Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Capstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Two West Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $23.36 and a 52-week high of $29.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.