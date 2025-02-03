McNamara Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,088,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,507,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,331 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $6,440,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5,096.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 114,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,934,000 after buying an additional 112,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 599,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,169,000 after buying an additional 109,001 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $52.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

