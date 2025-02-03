McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 126,665 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,078,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,665 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 16.7% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $70,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000.

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.63 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77. The company has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

