Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 305 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.93, for a total value of $10,467,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,391 shares in the company, valued at $14,791,491.63. The trade was a 41.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.70, for a total transaction of $6,500,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,935 shares in the company, valued at $776,928,619.50. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock valued at $38,935,113. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $398.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $411.30. The company has a market cap of $98.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.54, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $312.59.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

