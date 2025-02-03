Means Investment CO. Inc. Invests $425,000 in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Means Investment CO. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $83.92 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.57.
iShares Morningstar Value ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
