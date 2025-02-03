Means Investment CO. Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $67.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.00. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $68.53.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

