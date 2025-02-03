Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 1,837 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVO. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE NVO opened at $84.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $78.17 and a one year high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.