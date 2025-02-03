Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,151,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,239,000 after buying an additional 1,851,247 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,204,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,906,000 after purchasing an additional 341,203 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,639 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,215,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,242,000 after purchasing an additional 489,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

MDLZ opened at $57.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.97 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Mondelez International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

