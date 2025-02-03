Medical Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 01st

UnitedHealth Group, AbbVie, Eli Lilly and Company, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Walmart are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks refer to shares of companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device companies, biotechnology firms, and healthcare service providers. Investors may choose to invest in medical stocks to capitalize on the growing demand for healthcare services and products, as well as potential innovations in medical technology. These stocks can offer opportunities for growth and income, but also come with risks related to regulatory changes, clinical trial outcomes, and competitive pressures within the industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $542.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,120,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,209,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $499.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $536.17 and its 200 day moving average is $565.14.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $8.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.90. 11,926,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,362,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. AbbVie has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $207.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.95. The company has a market cap of $324.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $11.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $811.61. 2,560,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,594,702. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $637.00 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $783.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $844.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $770.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of VRTX traded up $23.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $461.68. 3,646,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,207. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $434.55 and its 200-day moving average is $463.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.47. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $377.85 and a 52 week high of $519.88. The company has a market cap of $118.90 billion, a PE ratio of -232.00, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.97. 16,379,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,721,410. Walmart has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day moving average of $83.10. The firm has a market cap of $787.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.55.

