Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Makes New Investment in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,922 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $992,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 295,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 19,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 496,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,765,662.92. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $152,393.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBAN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.06.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

