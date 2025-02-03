Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Purchases 21,534 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd increased its position in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 260.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Global-E Online by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Global-E Online during the third quarter worth about $487,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global-E Online by 49.2% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 13,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global-E Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

GLBE opened at $59.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.97 and a 200-day moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Global-E Online from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.25.

Global-E Online Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

