Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $9.60) on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

MLCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,142. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $6.16. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

