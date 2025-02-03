Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems Price Performance

MRCY stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems

In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRCY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MRCY

About Mercury Systems

(Get Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.