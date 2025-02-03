Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $184.14 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mercury Systems Price Performance
MRCY stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Mercury Systems has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $44.63.
Insider Transactions at Mercury Systems
In related news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $59,247.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,403,334.40. This represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Mercury Systems
Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.
