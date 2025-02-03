Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Shares Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 3,336,465 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 13,031,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Microvast in a research report on Monday, November 18th.
Microvast Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microvast by 569.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 92,828 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microvast during the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.
About Microvast
Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.
