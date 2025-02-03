MicroVision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average daily volume of 6,246 call options.

MicroVision Stock Performance

MVIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.87. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroVision

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in MicroVision by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,095,629 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 37,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroVision by 7.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,999,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 363,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MicroVision by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,697,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 65,712 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in MicroVision by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 400,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in MicroVision by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 304,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 20,113 shares in the last quarter. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

See Also

