MicroVision Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 21,753 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 248% compared to the average daily volume of 6,246 call options.
MicroVision Stock Performance
MVIS traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.87. MicroVision has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10.
MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. MicroVision had a negative net margin of 1,049.43% and a negative return on equity of 102.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital lifted their target price on MicroVision from $1.30 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised MicroVision to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.
MicroVision Company Profile
MicroVision, Inc develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure.
