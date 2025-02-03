MilWealth Group LLC Has $416,000 Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

MilWealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of MilWealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

