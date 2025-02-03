MilWealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,186 iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
SHY opened at $82.29 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Return-to-Office Mandate
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Crane Stock Soars, But the Best Could Be Yet to Come: Here’s Why
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- ServiceNow Stock Slips, But AI Expansion Signals Long-Term Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.