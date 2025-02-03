MilWealth Group LLC Sells 9,497 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

MilWealth Group LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises about 21.7% of MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. MilWealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $79,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,201,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,617,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Moneywise Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 40,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VV opened at $277.77 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $221.94 and a 12 month high of $281.58. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.97.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
