MilWealth Group LLC Takes Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

MilWealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $264,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 505,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,437,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.16 and a 52 week high of $120.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3303 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

