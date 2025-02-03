Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,541,300 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 1,788,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 856.3 days.

Mitsui Fudosan Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:MTSFF opened at $9.19 on Monday. Mitsui Fudosan has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10.

About Mitsui Fudosan

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

