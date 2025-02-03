Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.
Shares of MBLY stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $34.00.
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 164.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
