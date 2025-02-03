Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.05.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $16.00) on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Mobileye Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Mobileye Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global by 136.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Mobileye Global by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mobileye Global by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 16.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBLY stock opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.53, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87. Mobileye Global has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 164.13%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mobileye Global will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

