Mobix Labs (MOBX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

Risk and Volatility
Mobix Labs has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobix Labs’ rivals have a beta of 1.23, indicating that their average share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Mobix Labs and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Mobix Labs
|$6.44 million
|-$20.03 million
|-1.65
|Mobix Labs Competitors
|$23.60 billion
|$763.54 million
|14.64
Mobix Labs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mobix Labs. Mobix Labs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Mobix Labs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Mobix Labs
|-310.99%
|-214.76%
|-32.05%
|Mobix Labs Competitors
|-387.29%
|-70.43%
|-10.57%
Summary
Mobix Labs rivals beat Mobix Labs on 7 of the 9 factors compared.
Mobix Labs Company Profile
Mobix Labs, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and connectivity solutions for next generation communication systems, including C-Band and mmWave 5G and high bandwidth cable applications. Its products include True5G chipset solutions; true xero active optical cables and related products designed to deliver fiber optic connectivity for a range of applications, including 5G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, Pro A/V, AR/VR, remote medical systems, and others; electromagnetic interference filters deployed in aerospace, military, defense, medical, and healthcare products. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Irvine, California. Mobix Labs, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YDENS HOLDINGS, LLC.
