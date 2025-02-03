Molina Healthcare (MOH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.74 per share and revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MOH opened at $310.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $272.69 and a 1-year high of $423.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $405.00 to $331.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $359.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.18.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

