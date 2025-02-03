MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MonotaRO Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the December 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MonotaRO Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MONOY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 312,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,169. MonotaRO has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23 and a beta of 0.75.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. MonotaRO had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 34.94%. Research analysts expect that MonotaRO will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Company Profile

MonotaRO Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online MRO products store in Japan and internationally. The company offers safety protective equipment, work clothes, and safety shoes; logistics, storage, and packing supplies; tapes; safety, disaster prevention, and crime prevention products; safety signs; ship and fishing supplies; office supplies; office furniture/lighting/cleaning supplies; cutting tools and abrasives; measurement and surveying equipment; hand tools/electric and pneumatic tools; sprays, oils, greases, and paints; adhesives and repair materials; welding supplies; and piping and water related components/pumps/pneumatic and hydraulic equipment/hoses.

