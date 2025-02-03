Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $468.89 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $314.84 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $472.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $453.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

