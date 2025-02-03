Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.7% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,021,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 96,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI stock opened at $468.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $472.39 and its 200-day moving average is $453.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The company has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.84 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.