Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oak Family Advisors LLC

Oak Family Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter worth $32,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $468.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $472.39 and a 200-day moving average of $453.54. The company has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.84 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $430.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.88.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

