Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYF opened at $118.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.03. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $85.37 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

