Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.85 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.8% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 3,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, NavPoint Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. NavPoint Financial Inc. now owns 10,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $118.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

