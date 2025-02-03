Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $773,000 Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Q3 Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,361,000.

BATS:ITB opened at $107.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.66. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

