Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after acquiring an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,885,000 after purchasing an additional 69,830 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,880,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,036,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,872,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,175 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,246,000 after buying an additional 25,886 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
VB opened at $249.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.62. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $205.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
