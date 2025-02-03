Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.80%. Murata Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.820 EPS.
Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $7.86 on Monday. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.
Murata Manufacturing Company Profile
