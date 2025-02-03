Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 10.80%. Murata Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.820-0.820 EPS.

Murata Manufacturing Stock Down 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:MRAAY opened at $7.86 on Monday. Murata Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $7.33 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.07.

Get Murata Manufacturing alerts:

Murata Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers capacitors, inductors, noise suppression products/EMI suppression filters/ESD protection devices, resistors, thermistors, sensors, timing devices, quartz devices, sound components, power products, batteries, micro mechatronics, RFID product, baluns, couplers, filters, phase shifters, RF switches, front-end modules, SAW components, connectors, antennas, connectivity modules, wireless connectivity platforms, ionizers/active oxygen modules, and transformers.

Receive News & Ratings for Murata Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murata Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.