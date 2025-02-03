MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Short Interest Update

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the December 31st total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on MVB Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get MVB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MVB Financial

MVB Financial Price Performance

MVB Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,815. MVB Financial has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $252.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.06.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 8.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MVB Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

MVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.89%.

Institutional Trading of MVB Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in MVB Financial by 4.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MVB Financial by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 265,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp. operates as bank holding company for MVB Bank, Inc that provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients. The company operates through three segments: CoRe Banking, Mortgage Banking, and The Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.