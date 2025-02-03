N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,325,761,000 after buying an additional 257,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,803 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,813,061,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,259,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,610,681,000 after purchasing an additional 89,032 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $604.66 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $485.19 and a 12-month high of $613.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $600.42 and its 200 day moving average is $579.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

