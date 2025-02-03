Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA) Short Interest Update

Nano Labs Ltd (NASDAQ:NA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the December 31st total of 319,700 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Nano Labs Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NA traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,960. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nano Labs has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $47.50.

Nano Labs Company Profile

Nano Labs Ltd operates as a fabless integrated circuit design company and product solution provider in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It develops high throughput computing and high-performance computing chips. The company also offers distributed computing and storage solutions, smart network interface cards, and vision computing chips, as well as distributed rendering technology.

